Joint Security Task Force Launched

The Joint Security Task Forces who are part of the operations include personnel from the Royal PNG Constabulary, the PNG Defence Force and the PNG Correctional Service.

Police Commissioner, David Manning inspected the parade formation that consisted of three companies. That included one company each from the RPNGC, PNGDF and PNGCS.

Present also at the occasion was PNG Defence Force Commander Major General Mark Goina, and Deputy Police Commissioner, Anton Billie.

After inspecting the parade, Commissioner Manning addressed personnel of the Joint Security Task Forces, invited guests, members of the public and other security personnel who were on the ground.

He said the national elections continues to be the country’s largest single internal security effort in the country’s political cycle.

Commissioner Manning told the JSTF that over the next weeks, they will assume the responsibilities and join many of their colleagues and counterparts around the country to assist in delivering the country’s 11th national general elections.

“It is this responsibility that has been in existence since our forefathers attained our country’s independence on the 16th of September, 1975.

“We are also reminded that on that very day, the members of the three disciplinary forces stood with our people to proudly hoist our beloved flag for the first time as an independent nation.”

He said the three forces have a long, proud and shared history that predates PNG’s independence.

“We have stood shoulder to shoulder in our nation’s most darkest and trying times, from elections, to internal conflict to natural disasters.”

The Commissioner highlighted that the challenges back then that faced our predecessors are not so different to the challenges we face now as current serving members of our respective forces.

“The circumstances may be different but the objective is still very much the same – protect our Constitution, defend our democratic way of life and serve our country and our people.

Commissioner Manning said the coming elections presents numerous challenges that requires the highest level of commitment and professionalism.

He encouraged that only through the deeds of the JSTF will they be judged as to whether or not they are up to the task.

“Our mission is ensuring we have a free, fair, safe and corruption-free NATEL 22. But the responsibility of this is not solely ours alone but for every citizen.

Manning reiterated the importance of maintaining operational integrity.

“That is to say that we must not allow ourselves to be coerced, bribed, forced or threatened to act in a manner that brings he whole security operations into disrepute.

“For when this happens, we not only lose our integrity but we lose the confidence and trust of the very people and communities we serve.”

The Commissioner said, “This NATEL 22 security operations will test our respective forces’ capacities and capabilities. It will also be physically and mentally demanding on each and every one of us, it is important that we maintain focus on the task at hand and deliver the elections for our people.”