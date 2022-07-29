Ipatas Arrives To Rousing Welcome

Sir Ipatas who is the leader of the People’s Party has retained his seat with a winning majority of 172, 652 votes surpassing the absolute majority of 140, 220 votes.

Among the crowd of students were final year UPNG Medical Students.

They cheer, “The father of modern Enga”, applauding him for the new state of the art hospital which they anticipate to serve after they complete studies.

Sir Peter Ipatas travelled in from Wabag with the Returning Officer to deliver the return of writs to the Electoral Commissioner.

This is the 6th term for Sir Peter to be re-elected to Parliament.