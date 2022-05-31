Increase in Morobe’s female candidates

Twenty-two female candidates in Morobe have nominated to contest nine of the 11 seats in the province.

This year’s elections has seen seven more female candidates nominate, compared to 2017 where only 15 raised their hands to contest 7 seats.

Six female candidates are contesting the Nawaeb Open seat, the regional seat has four, three in Markham Open, two female candidates each for Bulolo, Huon Gulf and Tewai-Siassi, and one female candidate each for Finschhafen, Menyamya and Wau-Waria.

Kabwum and Lae have no female contestants.

In total, 356 candidates will be contesting the 11 seats in Morobe, compared to 329 in 2017.

According to the Morobe Provincial Electoral Commission, two candidates for Markham Open nominated in Port Moresby. These candidates are Matayu. M. Bupap and Bob Zamuam.

Morobe’s election manager, Simon Soheke, said the Commissioner has accepted their nominations.

Their nominations are valid and they have been included in the list of candidates for Markham as the last two boxes; box 45 for Bupap and box 46 for Zamuam.

(Incumbent Lae MP, John Rosso, with regional candidates, incumbent Governor Ginson Saonu, Jennifer Baing, Kemas Tomala and Sheila Harou, after nominating)