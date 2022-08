Still taking the lead for days is New Generation Party member, Keith Iduhu (NGP) with 10,806 votes.

Running second is Steven John (URP) with 7,224, on third place is Willie F Kaeka (IND) with 4,540. On fourth place is Gabriel Nicholas (PNGNP) polling 3,866 and fifth is Samuel Sariman (IND) with 3,799.

The elimination has come down to Orira Dabada (IND) eliminated at exclusion 28 yesterday afternoon.