Counting officials have completed the 17th elimination. National Alliance candidate Daniel Lohia was eliminated in this round.

After Lohia’s votes were distributed, Keith Iduhu of New Generation Party is ahead.

The top five candidates after elimination 17 is as follows;

1. Keith Iduhu (NGP) – 9,429

2. Steven John Manai (URP) – 6,359

3. Willie F Kaeaka (IND) – 3,943

4. Gabriel Nicholas (PNGNP) – 2,857

5. Samuel Sariman (IND) – 2,545

The absolute majority is 19,675 votes.