Hube case struck out

The ARO, from Finschhafen District, was arrested by Morobe Provincial Command investigators on July 8th for "interfering with ballot papers/ballot boxes".

The court, however, struck his case out and asked prosecution to seek further instructions from the Electoral Commission and legal counsel to proceed with the matter further.

His arrest has hampered polling preparations for Hube LLG.

The polling teams of other LLGs - Finschhafen Urban, Burum-Kuat, Yabim-Mape and Kotte Rural - verified their sensitive materials yesterday and are them up to the respective polling venues this afternoon, for polling to start tomorrow.

Morobe Election Manager, Simon Soheke, said he gave Connery time to rest after the ordeal of sleeping in the cell. He also gave him time to think about whether to continue as ARO.



"His safety is also a concern," said Soheke.

"Once he makes up his mind, then I will advise RO accordingly," Soheke said.