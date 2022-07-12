Hube’s ARO resumes role

Hube's Assistant Returning Officer, Kamis Connery, returned from Lae this afternoon after the court struck out his case yesterday.

Only one scrutineer was present to witness the verification and confirm the serial numbers of the ballot books and seals.

Connery was arrested on Friday, July 8th, for "interfering with ballot papers/ballot boxes".

It was determined in court that police prosecution should have sought the Electoral Commission's approval before prosecuting the case.

"For security personnel to arrest me, they need to follow the organic law," he stated.

"Without consulting the Electoral Commission, police went ahead and arrested me.

"I want to clarify that I went through the court process and the court found that I was not guilty of all allegations.

"I have returned to assume my role as the ARO of Hube LLG."

Once verification for Hube is complete, the materials will be dispatched, with polling set for Thursday.