HMPNGS Lakekamu transports election items

The PNGDF Landing Craft left the shores of Port Moresby last Monday 20 June. Royal PNG Constabulary Acting Officer-In-Charge for Transport Sergeant Manu Volu received the vehicles at the Lae wharf. The vehicles will be used in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province, to provide security during the poling and counting period.

HMPNGS Lakekamu then left Lae for Popondetta, in Northern Province, to deliver two RPNGC patrol boats for election security operations.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant (Navy) Bryan Pohai said, “The trip has been good, we have been getting enough support from maritime cell back in Port Moresby, National Surveillance Center and we will be establishing contact with the joint Task Force headquarters in Lae. The ship itself is a 40 plus year-old ship and at times we are faced minor defects in the engine but thanks to our good and experienced engineering sailors, (who) managed to fix the engine.”

He said on board HMPNGS Lakemu are 25 sailors, two navy divers and an intelligence officer participating in this election operation.

Team Lakekamu will be patrolling the shores of Morobe, Popondetta and Milne Bay waters during the elections.