Hiri/Koiari RO speaks on delay

Returning Officer Leo Ameua said counting has been delayed for two days because they are lacking vital materials to begin.

Ameua said, “We have a delay, two things the forms that is needed in the count starting from 66 a,b,c,d,e,f,g,h,I,j are not with us insufficient so we can’t start counting when we don’t have those forms with us from our logistics office at the Central Province Election Office. The second delay was caused by our counting officials by Vanapa Brown were being turned away at the gate because they don’t have official ID cards, that is what they are going through at the Electoral office.”

He said if these forms are not ready in time and Vanapa Brown counting officials are being delayed entry, they will begin counting without them.

Ameua said yesterday the ground work was completed with training for counting officials and a debrief with scrutineers. Unfortunately the logistics team providing election materials for the counting centres has yet to provide the necessary forms, and the Assistant Returning Officer for Vanapa Brown is still getting passes sorted for counting officials.