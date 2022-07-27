Hiri-Koiari Prep For Quality Check

Ballot boxes for Central Provincial seat were transferred to Ben Moide Club at Murray Barracks today.

Hiri-Koiari Returning Officer, Leo Ameua, said that before resuming quality checks, sitting arrangements will be reorganized. The number of counting officials will also be reduced.

He said this is to make sure the Open and Regional seat counting areas are not overcrowded.

“We’ll have to rearrange our sitting arrangement and cut down on the number of counting officers. After we do we will put up the quality check 66A2 on the board. As soon as this is done, the elimination process begins.

Ameua is hopeful that by Thursday afternoon, 28th July, Hiri-Koiari should declare the new sitting member.