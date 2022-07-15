Hiri-Koiari Polling Update

He shared that the last four ballot boxes were received yesterday afternoon.

“This afternoon we will be put down the list for all the counting officials. Tomorrow morning will be training for counting officials and de-brief and will be ready.

“I will find out from the management if counting can take place on Saturday (tomorrow) and Sunday,” Ameua said.

Currently, officials are still waiting around for training.

“Polling officials will be given allowance. Those from Mt Koiari have arrived and we are waiting for a few more, who have escorted the policemen and helped as carriers for the ballot papers. We will have to pay them a risk allowance for their help,” he added.

Apart from this Hiri-Koiari like many other areas have faced the ‘no name’ issue on the electoral roll with many missing out.

“I’ve been appealing to the people that Hiri-Koiari is a new electorate and we want to elect a pioneer member, and if there is one or two cases we don’t want to be held ransom.

“Let us do it peacefully and have our first member elected in the 11th parliament.”