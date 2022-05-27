High Voter Turnout In PNG

UPNG Economics lecturer, Mahopa Laveil, based on research and revealed this at the PNG Elections Series presentation. He said the 2022 voter turnout of 109 per cent is fraudulent.

PNG’s voter turnout of 90 percent was the highest in Melanesia, with Solomon Island’s voter turnout at 80 percent, Vanuatu’s voter turnout at 80 percent, and Fiji’s voter turnout at 73 percent.

According to a research conducted by the regions since 1982, voter turnout in the Momase and Southern regions have been increasing, with Momase’s voter turnout growing from 66 percent in 1982 to 77 percent in 2017, and Southern region’s increasing slightly from 67 percent in 1982 to 69 percent in 2017.

Voter turnout in the Islands, however, fell from 81 percent in 1982 to 60 percent in 2017. Laveil said it is unclear why voter turnout in the Islands is now lower than in other regions.

The Report also stated that if the elections were administered well in 2017, we would expect the roll to be roughly equal to voting population estimates, and the number of votes to be less than the common roll.

In 2017, this was the case in all of PNG’s regions except the Highlands.

Voter turnout in 2017 in the Highlands was 120 percent. In the Southern region, the common roll is an undercount of estimated voters by about 159,015 voters because of an automated roll clean led to deletion of names.

The finding also pointed out that roll inflation comes about when powerful candidates capture the roll, normally at the local level governments and the provincial electoral commission offices, where the roll of wards and villages are aggregated.