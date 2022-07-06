Hela praised for successful polling

In a media sanctioned conference held at the Tari Police Station on Tuesday 5th July, Mr Manning commented that he was satisfied with the outcome of the polling in the province.

Mr Manning flew into Tari from Mt Hagen to assess the one-day polling in the Hela province. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner and Chief of Operations Anton Billie, Assistant Commissioner Operations Samson Kua, Assistant Commissioner Policy and Planning Dr Philip Mitna, Director Special Services Division Director Chief Superintendent Julius Tasion, and PNGDF contingent Commander Lieutenant Cannon Tau.

Mr Manning said the Hela people have shown maturity in how they conducted themselves, despite there being some isolated incidents but these were expected and managed well.

Commissioner Manning said polling has been completed and counting should commence soon.

He said the election process is the business of the PNG Electoral Commission and security forces are there to support the Electoral Commission do its job.