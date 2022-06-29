Hela Police Ready For Polling

He said law and order in the province has been stabilised and the security forces are ready for polling as scheduled for July 4, next week Monday.

PPC Bore said law and order in province has been managed to a level where he is confident that the election can be conducted with “minimum disturbance”.



PPC Bore said the security personnel deployed in the province would closely monitor and cover the 275 polling areas.



“With the help of more manpower coming from the outside, we will conduct the 2022 elections in a peaceful manner. We will rely heavily on the manpower coming from the Quick Response Force, forces from the National Capital District and our counterparts from the Correctional Services and the PNG Defence Force.



“We have identified hotspots or trouble areas. We are expecting some disturbances during the polling but will manage as more manpower will be deployed to the identified hotspots,” PPC Bore said.



He said the Provincial Election Steering Committee in a meeting yesterday said they are confident both the police and the Provincial Administration are ready to deliver election.



PPC Bore also appealed to the public to allow the normal election process to take its course. He said the election is a seasonal thing, which comes one every five years and appealed to the people not to act as if the world would end today.



“Think about your families and people who would be with you for the rest of your lives. Think of your children’s future, respect others and conduct yourself responsibly.”



He also urged the citizens of Hela to respect others and not destroy or burn posters or banners of rival candidates.

Adding that such foolish and reckless behaviour will only create hatred among the people and can incite violence.