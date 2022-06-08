Gure: No Vacancy For ULP Leader

Gure made these remarks after some Members of Parliament allegedly vying for the position as published in the media on Tuesday.



“I called the caucus meeting of the Parliamentary wing after the late Sam Basil's passing, where all the five current members attended. After putting all the issues and interest on the table and considering a bigger picture on mind, the elections.



“It was not a vote, but a conscious decision made by the five of us for me to be the leader of the Party. At this point in time, there is no vacancy in the leadership of the party.”



Mr Gure explained that since moving up to be the Party leader, Markham MP, Koni Iguan has been appointed as Deputy leader.