Gulf Security Team Prepared

Gulf Provincial and Kerema Police Station Commander, Sergeant Michael Pakyei in a briefing last Friday said the week’s preparation was concentrated on airfares for security personnel travelling into the hinterlands of Gulf, which was set up as of Friday, July 1st.

Over 300 security personnel are on the ground to oversee safety during the polling and counting period, they include Mobile squad, Correctional Service officers, PNG Defence Force and Water Police from Port Moresby. Kerema police will be dispatched to escort the visiting officers and reservists.

Meantime, Gulf Police are still waiting for the Provincial Electoral Commission to confirm their listing for the electorates.

“We are ready to start out our operations on Monday, however we are awaiting the Provincial Electoral Commission to give us their listing of each open electorates before we dispatch our officers to each LLGs by Monday,” Pakyei said.

He said due to the rugged terrains of Gulf Province, polling is expected to kick off in the urban areas first and the LLGs alone the road corridors. Most of the officers would be stationed in Kerema while only a selected few will be sent to Kikori District by boat and by air into the mountains of Kaintiba and Kotidanga.

Pakyei said since it was a month-long of silent campaign period in the province, they are expecting a smooth run of operations for the polling and counting period.