Gulf Seats Complete Quality Checks

This has caused slow progressive counting updates since Thursday night. Due to numerous issues regarding counting figures, the Gulf Electoral Office was advised to undergo quality checks for every count before progressive totals are posted. This is to avoid any disputes.

So far, Gulf provincial counting centre have completed the quality check for Kerema Urban, Central Kerema LLG and East Kerema LLG. Checks have also been done for Tairuma and the four Kikori LLGs.

Kerema open has completed all primary counts for all 6 LLGs with quality checks done.

For Kikori open, quality check completed for Ihu and Baimuru and resumed primary counting for East Kikori and West Kikori. Checks resume after primary counts are completed.

Meanwhile, after first preference count for Kikori Open seat, after 21 ballot boxes out of 30 polling teams, the progressive tally is:

Top 5: