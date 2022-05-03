Gulf Pre-election Security Ops Launched

Present at the launch, Deputy Commissioner for Operations, Anton Billie said the leaders for the 11th parliament will be voted in this year by the people of Gulf and PNG and every Papua New Guinean of voting age is expected to make a vote that will determine their future.

Therefore, he urged the people of Gulf to vote wisely and elect their leaders without expecting any personal benefits or reward in return.

“For far too long greed and corruption has taken precedence over the people and the adverse effects are faced by you and I daily. We cannot blame anyone, leaders are only chosen by the people and we are partly to be blamed.

“The 2022 National General Election presents us the opportunity to decide where we will be in the next five years. We just came out from the COVID-19 pandemic and are experiencing the rising cost of living,” Billie said.

He urged every citizen of the Gulf Province to take ownership of the election and work with the police to deliver a free, fair and safe 2022 National General Election in a few months’ time.

“I call upon every member of the security forces in Gulf Province to do your job with honesty and sincerity. Do not take bribes. Do not allow illegal activities to take place. You have a duty first to your people to do the right thing.”

He highlighted that all Commanders with rank and file of the Constabulary are directed to take note of the Commissioner’s instructions for the 2022 National General Election:

All Police personals engaged in various Government Ministers and MP’s providing close protection duties are to cease once the writs are issued;

There should not be any more police attachment to companies, business houses or private escorts, etc.;

Very Important Point – There should not be any police affiliations to MPs, intending candidates or political parties;

Anyone seen doing escorts or providing security for intending candidates or political parties will be dealt with seriously; and

All Commanders are required or advised to take lead and show your leadership capabilities by encouraging clean campaigning and discouraging all illegal activities.

Billie said Gulf is rich in resources with cash crops such as copra, cocoa and coffee in the hinterlands including sago and betelnut. Roads, bridges, jetties and wharfs were needed to be built to connect these fertile lands.

He said this is the time for nation building and Gulf should take its place as a leader among leaders and show the country what it has to offer in development and progress.

“Gulf people led the country in nation building in the colonial and formative years of PNG. The Gulf Province provided the educated elites, trade specialists and labour in the country to set the foundation in the history of PNG.”

He concluded that law and order and the success of this election 2022 should be everyone’s concern and that all should contribute towards keeping peace before, during and after the election.

Senior Gulf Provincial Administration leaders, the Kerema business community and Gulf Police hierarchy were present at the launch.