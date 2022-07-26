Gulf Counting Underway

For Central Kerema LLG Count # 12/47 (Karama, Pukari, Elava and Koaru, Wards 10, 11, 12) as at this morning, the progressive results for Kerema Open are;

1. Thomas Opa (PANGU) - 2,833

2. Teretere Terry Maraka (Ind) - 1,178

3. Nickson Laime Niki (Ind) - 968

4. Roland Alo Kapo (Liberal Party) – 918

5. Koraea Kingsley Lore (Ind) - 772

6. Alex Hearo (ULP) - 713

7. Jack Narrie (Ind) - 426

8. Hekaroa Haroho Pala (Ind) - 365

9. Sieman Farapo (PNG Party) - 352

10. Nori Daniel Arimu (PNGNP) – 246

Meantime, Acting Provincial Administrator, Emmanuel Xavier emphasized on the importance of the 2022 NGE to Gulf Province and the country and urged candidates and their supporters to respect each other while counting is progressing.

“We talked about respecting the hopes and the reasons for every voter that went to the polls and the importance of respecting the rule of law and the democratic principles of this country.

“We will walk into the counting room acknowledging the weight on our shoulders,” Xavier said.

He added that counting is important in the election process and told counting officials to portray all honesty.