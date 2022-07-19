 

Graham Rumet Oust Marat By 3 Votes

BY: Loop Author
17:18, July 19, 2022
399 reads

At 3.15pm, Rabaul Returning Officer, Babel Umri announced the final tally for the Rabaul Open Seat, with Graham Piniau Rumet ousting four-term sitting MP, Dr Allan Marat by only 3 votes.

The formal declarations were made at 5pm at the counting venue at Malaguna Secondary School.

The final total after the 7th and final exclusion, Dr Marat received 5,189 votes while Graham Rumet tallied 5,192 votes.

This follows the distribution of 3447 Votes from the 7th Exclusion by United Labor  Party Candidate #:15 Raymond Paulias to the Melanesian Liberal Party (MLP) Leader, Dr. Allan Marat and Pangu Candidate, Graham Piniau Rumet.

The Votes Distribution included the Exhausted Votes:

1. Can #:14 Dr. Allan Marat - 4857 + 332 = 5189

2. Can #:18 Graham Piniau Rumet - 3852 + 1340 = 5192

Exhausted Ballot Papers = 1775.

 

Tags: 
Rabaul Open Seat
Graham Piniau Rumet
Declaration
East New Britain Province
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 399 reads