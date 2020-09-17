Goroka by-election date set

Manning said this decision was reached in a meeting between himself and the Acting Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai, and Police Minister Bryan Kramer. Instruments for the polling dates will be signed this week.

“This is a more realistic and comfortable date as it allows us to completely recover from the country’s 45th independence anniversary celebrations,” Manning clarified.

Police Commissioner Manning said the Goroka By-election is important for the country as a number of key election security new measures will be trialled, including the installation of cameras at the polling booths as well as body cameras during the counting.

“These are added security and accountability measures, ensuring that we are transparent in these two critical stages of our election process, and should give a greater degree of comfort and confidence to our people.”

The Police Commissioner and Minister will be travelling to Goroka next week to witness the polling.

Meanwhile, in the wake of threats of strike from the energy workers, Manning has appealed to them to be more responsible in their approach. He said whilst they may have genuine issues, they must not hold the people of PNG to ransom by their threats.

“I am sure a lot more can be amicably achieved by all parties in a round table discussion,” Manning stated.

Manning also took the opportunity to wish the people of Papua New Guinea a happy 45th independence anniversary.