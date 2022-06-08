Forum For Pomio Candidates Hosted

The forum, which was hosted at the Sinivit LLG, was attended by only two out of the nine candidates.

Prior to the event, voter awareness was conducted by partners of the PESC, such as the Ombudsman Commission, Transparency International PNG ENB Chapter and the PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment.

Another round of forum will be hosted at Palmalmal in two weeks’ time to give an opportunity to other candidates to attend, especially those who did not attend today’s Sinivit gathering.

Open forums for the 96 candidates contesting the five seats in East New Britain Province began on Monday at the Kokopo market for the 23 candidates contesting the ENB Regional seat.

It was followed by the Kokopo forum for its 22 candidates, with Gazelle to host its forum for its 33 candidates on Thursday, the 9th of June and Rabaul to conclude the open candidate forum this Friday for its nine male candidates.

The forums are being organised and facilitated by the ENB Provincial Election Steering Committee to allow candidates to speak openly about their policies and why they are contesting the elections.