Finschhafen Resolves To Use Two Rolls

She made this announcement at the Gagidu Primary School, where a situation arose when voters found out that their names were not in the 2022 electoral roll.

The LLGs of Finschhafen Urban and Kotte Rural started polling yesterday, while Yabim-Mape and Burum-Kuat started today.

Escorted by security personnel, Joses went to Gagidu primary and addressed the frustrated crowd, where she warned them that using the 2017 roll will open the district to legal implications.

She said Finschhafen’s issue was elevated to the Electoral Commissioner but as there was no response nor direction, and seeing that the safety of the field officers was at stake, the Provincial Returning Officer, Simon Soheke, gave the approval to use the roll.

"Nau yumi lukim olsem hevi kamap olsem, na yupla strong na yupla no laik larim ol ofisa blo mi yusim 2022 roll, bai yumi yusim '22 na 2017 wantem lo kros chekim," Joses said.

"Em ai blo yupla olgeta nau em mipla mekim displa disisen olsem. Mipla laik sanap lo lo, lo protektim yupla olgeta, including election blo yupla.

"Tasol yupla laikim olsem ok, bai yumi wokim olsem."

She asked the voters to give them today to print out the 2017 roll and distribute to all the LLGs, who can start using it tomorrow.

The voters from the two LLGs who missed out yesterday, have been advised to check tomorrow. If their names are also not in the 2017 roll, then they will not vote.

Another issue will be the shortage of ballot papers, considering the 2022 roll was used to distribute the papers for each ward.

Joses told the crowd that once the ballot papers have been exhausted, polling will close.