Finschhafen To Poll On Tuesday

While the Electoral Commission officials had initially set Monday as the polling date, unresolved issues over the 2022 electoral roll saw candidates boycott Saturday's meeting at the district headquarters in Gagidu.

RO Joses reconvened the meeting today, and while the candidates still wanted the 2017 electoral roll to be used this year, they understood that the RO and her officers were bound by the law to ensure the electoral process continues using certified materials.

From there, it was resolved that the sensitive materials of the five LLGs will be verified today and dispatched tomorrow, as time is of the essence.

At 1.03pm today, the two seals protecting the first locked container were broken after their serial numbers were confirmed by scrutineers outside the Gagidu CS lockup.

The verification of Burum-Kuat sensitive materials is currently underway. It will be followed by Kotte Rural LLG, Yabim-Mape, Hube Rural and Finschhafen Urban.