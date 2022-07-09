Finschhafen Burns Old Ballot Papers

Polling at Finschhafen is set for Monday as many issues had to be resolved, including the appointment of a new Returning Officer in Fredah Joses, who is Morobe’s assistant election manager.

Another recent issue was the arrest of Hube LLG's Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) yesterday for "interference"; a claim that Morobe’s Electoral Commission is contesting, saying a proper charge is yet to be laid.

Provincial Police Commander, Jacob Singura, is yet to get a brief on the arrest from his investigators.

This morning, Joses and her AROs gathered all scrutineers to witness that the Burum-Kuat sensitive materials, which were flown down by chopper, were intact.

Burum-Kuat ARO, Lingkeo Mesere, said the sensitive materials included seven sealed boxes containing 12,000 ballot papers, 24 ballot boxes and 36 indelible ink.

The scrutineers themselves checked to verify that the materials were not tampered with, before they accompanied polling officials and security personnel to the Correctional Service to lock them up.

After a new lock with two seals were placed, the old sensitive materials were burnt.

Joses and her assistants will meet with the candidates and scrutineers at 2pm today to verify that all sensitive materials remain sealed and have not been tampered with in any way.

They hope to clear the air and disprove all allegations to ensure smooth polling on Monday.