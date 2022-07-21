Finsch preps for counting

With its 90 ballot boxes secured at the Finschhafen Rural Lock-up, the district's 50 counting officials are currently undergoing training at the Finschhafen Technical School at Gagidu.

This is also where counting will be conducted.

Morobe Province sought an extension, which was denied by the Electoral Commissioner.

Finschhafen Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, told scrutineers in a briefing this afternoon that this means they have exactly one week to complete counting, which is Friday, July 29th, at 4pm.

“Mi laik asking yupla, on behalf of ol officers blo mi, lo wok wantem mipla, na yumi pinisim kaunt na dilivarim gutpla ileksen,” she stated.

“Markham bagarap pinis, Kabwum bagarap pinis, nau ol kros pait lo Tewai-Siassi.”

Joses told the scrutineers that there are ways to solve issues, and advised them against taking the law into their own hands.

“The only way to stop counting is when you get a court order and serve on my officers and I,” she added.

“Security personnel will be present to deal with you if you try to disturb counting.”

The RO outlined that by July 29th, the Governor-General should have Finschhafen’s writ.

Counting will start by LLGs, where five sections within the school have been allocated to Finschhafen Urban, Kotte Rural, Yabim-Mape, Hube and Burum-Kuat.

Two scrutineers per the 64 candidates will be allowed to observe counting at each LLG. The district has 27 Open candidates and 37 provincial.

Counting will start at 8am on Friday, go for break at 4pm, resume at 6pm and continue until 2am.

With limited timing, the RO hopes to complete counting by Monday, July 25th.