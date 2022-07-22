Finsch moves regional ballots

Finschhafen Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, outlined two main reasons behind the decision:

Time is against them (Return of writs on July 29th), and Ongoing security issues within the electorate

Joses said the decision was reached after an incident occurred between 1.30 and 2am this morning.

“After consultation with security forces following the incident, that is currently being investigated, the decision was made,” Joses said.

After verification at midday today at the Finschhafen Technical School, 45 of the boxes were loaded onto two vehicles and brought to the Gagidu airstrip, followed by security personnel and scrutineers.

The first Tropicair aircraft loaded the first 20 ballot boxes at 1.50pm.

The second lot of 25 ballot boxes were loaded onto the second aircraft at 2.15pm.

The RO and her officers will decide when to start counting for the Open seat.