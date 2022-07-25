Finsch conducts quality checks

Finschhafen Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, stressed on the need to recheck and confirm their numbers before a formal declaration is made.

Finschhafen Urban was the first LLG to complete counting on Saturday, with only three ballot boxes.

On day two of counting (Sunday, July 24th), Kotte Rural (nine ballot boxes) and Hube (10 boxes) completed primary count at 3pm, while Yabim-Mape (11 boxes) and Burum-Kuat (12 boxes) completed theirs late in the afternoon.

The LLGs will go through the 45 ballot boxes in the first part of the day, with Joses anticipating a declaration in the afternoon.

Counting started at the Finschhafen Technical School on Saturday with minor incidents only.

Security personnel were on ground to ensure no one disturbed the final parts of the electoral process.

(Security personnel keeping a close watch on Burum-Kuat counting yesterday)