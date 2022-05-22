Female Vies For SHP Top Post

The Southern Highlands provincial electoral manager, Aluwin Jimmy opened the nominations for candidates on Thursday 19th May.

Undi a businesswoman, became the first woman candidate to nominate on Thursday at 10:37 am at the Mendi police station vying for the Governor’s seat.

“I, Aluwin Jimmy Provincial Returning Officer and Manager for Southern Highlands, officially, want to announce to you all that I officially opened these nominations today,” he said.

Jimmy gave opportunity to a first timer and business woman Ruth Undi challenging a male dominated seat of the SHP Regional in the presence of her fellow contestants.

“The first candidate who is nominating now is Ruth and she wants to say something. We won’t let her to do any campaigning but we let her to introduce herself,” Jimmy explained.

The election manager warned Undi not to do any campaign after the nomination was paid but allowed her to greet the crowds and introduce herself.

“It’s my first time to sign this. Thank you to officials, other leaders and you Southern Highlands. As a woman, a mother I want to try this game that only men play so I put my hand up, I want to challenge myself to this race. So that’s it!” Undi exclaimed.

She created history in Southern Highlands to become the first woman candidate to nominate for Governor’s seat in a historic ceremony witnessed by the other male candidates.

Undi has championed the cause of supporting women empowerment programs in the province for the last 10 years, helping them to achieve economic independence.