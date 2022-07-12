ESP To Begin Counting Soon

Ulapapia said 48 teams for Wewak are ready for counting, Maprik counting hopefully begins tomorrow, Wosera-Gawi expects the last team to return to their hub today, Ambunti-Drekikir will extract its last teams by today and the expect all teams for Yangoru-Saussia to return today.

He said East Sepik plans to start counting on Thursday 14 July.

PRO Ulapapia also mentioned that a court injunction was taken out by scrutineers and candidates for Wewak Open, against the decision of the Wewak Open Returning Officer’s choice of venue for counting.