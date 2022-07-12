 

ESP To Begin Counting Soon

BY: Frieda Kana
13:28, July 12, 2022
Electorates in East Sepik Province will wind up polling today. Provincial Returning Officer Thaddeus Ulapapia said despite disputes over the electoral roll and fuel woes for the Provincial Electoral office, polling teams managed to conclude polling.

Ulapapia said 48 teams for Wewak are ready for counting, Maprik counting hopefully begins tomorrow, Wosera-Gawi expects the last team to return to their hub today, Ambunti-Drekikir will extract its last teams by today and the expect all teams for Yangoru-Saussia to return today.

He said East Sepik plans to start counting on Thursday 14 July.

PRO Ulapapia also mentioned that a court injunction was taken out by scrutineers and candidates for Wewak Open, against the decision of the Wewak Open Returning Officer’s choice of venue for counting.  

East Sepik Province
Polling period
Counting Period
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Frieda Kana
