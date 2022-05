Trucks, buses and small vehicles - loaded with supporters dressed in PANGU's trademark green - have gathered to welcome the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and incumbent Lae MP, John Rosso.

Eriku is overcrowded at the moment.

The Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging commuters and pedestrians to avoid that side of the city, and exercise caution if they need to access that area.

The crowd is still building up while Prime Minister, James Marape and the DPM are yet to arrive.