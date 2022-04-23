Enga Police continue pre-election operations: PPC Nili

Mr Nili said police are continuously educating people on electoral related offences and consequences of the election. He said the 2022 national general election will be different so he plans to deploy more troops for the elections.

He said policemen are also giving out pamphlets containing election related laws to the schools and teachers to issue to the students.

“The students can then give the pamphlets to their family members and explain and inform them of the election and the basic laws,” Mr Nili said.

PPC Nili said that Wapenamanda, Kandep, and Wabag districts are very peaceful. He said the Lagaip-Pogera District is also peaceful but was a bit tense following a spill-over from the fights in Tari, Hela Province. He said the troops are on high alert in the area.

He said the Kopiam-Ambum District experienced a tribal fight about two weeks ago where four people were reported dead. He said 20 policemen were deployed to the area and are now on the ground talking to the people from both sides. They have been instructed to protect life and property as well as government installations.

Mr Nili said police in Enga will ensure they deliver a free, fair and safe 2022 national general election for the people of the Enga province.