ENB nominations open for by-election

This follows the issue of writs for the LLG ward by-election on Thursday afternoon.

Returning Officer, Theresa Sam, issued the writs at 4pm after the writs were signed at 10am at the Office of the Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs.

The vacant wards are Gunanba in the Kokopo Vunamami Urban LLG and Balanataman in the Raluana LLG of Kokopo district, Komgi in the Lassul Baining LLG and Toboina in the Livuan-Reimber LLG of Gazelle district, Iawakaka in the Balanataman LLG of Rabaul district and Marambu in the Sinivit LLG of Pomio district.

The by-election was warranted given the vacated Kokopo Town Mayor’s seat following the death of the former mayor and ward member for Gunanba this year.

Likewise, four other ward members’ seats were left vacant after the incumbent leaders passed on, while the latter was vacated due to resignation.

RO Sam says nominations are open for seven days, beginning on the afternoon of October 22nd, and candidates are to register with K200 and nominate at their respective LLGs for the first five days. Nominations for the final two days will only be accepted at the provincial electoral office.

There will be two days of polling on the 7th and 9th of November and two days of counting set for the 9th and 10th of November.

It is scheduled that after the return of writs for the six wards, the election for the Kokopo Mayor’s seat, which is an important political post in the provincial capital, will be conducted on the 30th of November.

On behalf of the PNG Electoral Commission, Sam commended the ENB Provincial Government, through its administration, for funding this by-election. She further advised that voter enrolment for the upcoming 2022 National General Elections will begin next year.