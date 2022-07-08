ENB to begin counting next week

East New Britian Election Manager Joab Voivoi said counting for Rabaul Open seat will be held at Malaguna Technical Secondary School. Counting for Kokop Open will be conducted at the Vunapope Catholic diocese.

ENB Regional Seat counting will be held at Bishop Hall Vunapope while counting for Gazelle Open takes place at Gaulim Teachers College. Pomio Open counting will be held at West Mamusi Council Chamber.

East New Britain Election Manager Joap Voivoi said, "Polling for Kombiu LLG at sikut community hall for ward five will wind down this afternoon including BALANATAMAN at tavui No 3, Ratung, Rapolo, Tavui No 3 chiffon , Ratung asing resettlement and Rapolo Gelegele resettlement in the Rabaul District.”

"Watom and Rabaul Urban completed polling yesterday,” said Voivoi.

Meanwhile, polling in the province has been smooth sailing with no reports of major incidences.