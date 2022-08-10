Elimination For Madang Provincial Underway

The counting officials have informed this newsroom that all quality checks ended before lunchtime today. The elimination started after lunch and continues tomorrow.

The People First Party candidate, Ramsy Pariwa still maintains lead with more than 50,000 votes, running second is PANGU Party candidate, Jerry Singirok with more than 30, 000 votes and on third spot is incumbent governor, Peter Yama with more than 20, 000 votes.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said security personnel will maintain tight security at the counting venue to make sure the governor’s seat is declared before Friday 12 August.