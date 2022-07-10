Eligible Voter Disappointment

The said this is so because the number of voters who voted is much lower than expected eligible voter number.

Ward 8 Councillor for Moem in Wewak Rural LLG was one frustrated Ward Councilor on the count of his people not exercising their democratic right to vote, especially those young people who just became of voting age, while on the other end, unnecessary harassments on the polling officials.

Ernest Ikau, Ward Councilor of Moem Ward 8, said the people were not happy with the way the Electoral Commission conducted the updates of the electoral roll.

“In my ward, Ward 9 we’ve got a thousand plus people, but with the electoral roll, we only have 466. It’s a very big disappointment,” Ikau said.

“The people think that we did not do our job. In fact, we went around collecting data and everything, to update the electoral roll so we can have every constituents as part of that voting session. Like now mi sori tru (I am very sorry). Like I said my total eligible population is 1000 + but EC alowim 466 tasol (The EC only allowed 466 names). Why?” He asked.

He said people have lived in the community for 10-20 years but their names are not there. They argue with polling officials to let them use the names of the deceased to vote.

“Sampla blong ol vote 2017, but now with the 2021 their names are not on the list (2022 update). So I think disla ino mipla Moem tasol, its right around East Sepik, I think Papua New Guinea also. So long tingting blong mi, disla election em ‘mi ken tok olsem em fail election (I think this election is a failed election).”

It is rather disappointing as the issue of no names was experienced in all the polling areas throughout the country. People were being turned away for not having their names in the electoral roll.