Elemi and Temu lead respective counts

Last night, Turai Elemi (NAP) was leading the tally for Rigo Open with 4,573 votes, Ano Pala (PANGU Pati) was closely behind with 4,363, and incumbent MP Lekwa Gure (ULP) polled 2,505. Female candidate Vikki Mossine (FPP) followed with 1,977 votes, and independent candidate Esau Lui polled 1,711 votes. This covers 34.78% counting completion.

Meanwhile counting for Abau District in Central Province also began last Thursday, and is professing slowly and steadily. Counting officials managed to count 18 ballot boxes.

This is about 52.94% of counting completed. Puka Temu (ODP) collected 7,434 votes, second was Evele Kala (PANGU Pati) with 4,142, Kelly Onne (IND) followed with 2,081 votes, Honda Gila (IND) with 1,869 votes, and Kilroy Koirobete Genia (ULP) received 1,381 votes.