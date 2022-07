Having 3600 eligible voters, not all were able to cast their votes because their names were not listed.

Local woman Maimu Tau, said she sees potential in Hiri-Koiari candidate Kieth Iduhu. Other eligible voters also do, but they cannot vote.

"The issue here in Gaire is the update of (the) common roll book. Many supporters for Keith Iduhu want to cast their vote however their names are not on the list,” Tau said.