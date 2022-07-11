Election preparation poor: Juffa

Juffa said said having a parliamentary committee to review the elections is an opportunity to improve the next election and ensure it is delivered as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“We cannot satisfy everyone, we have people concerned about this and that, and it’s the case with this election. There are some disturbing events or situation that give rise to concern and rightfully so. People for instance, large groups of people not on the common roll and not being allowed to vote, that’s an issue,” Juffa said after he cast his vote at Kebara Village in Kokoda Local Level Government.

Juffa was unhappy that elders had no names on the electoral roll, and could not cast their votes.

“Many of the elderly feel that this is one of the few ways they can contribute to their nation and their province but to turn up and find their names not on the common roll after they have been voting for decades is sad. It’s disturbing to see and it’s an issue that we should rectify so they can be allowed to vote. I feel that they ought to be given the opportunity to vote but they have been turned away,” he said.

Jufa highlighted on poor preparation and funding.

“Why didn’t they push for it earlier? Immediately after any election we should conduct a review and I’ve been saying this since 2012. We need to study what’s happening and identify the problems and flaws and put in control measures to avoid these things happening in the next election.”