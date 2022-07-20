Election Peaceful For Central: Koaba

“Do not feel down-hearted, we will eventually bring those ballot boxes and we should soon start latest being Thursday,” Central Provincial Election Steering Committee Chairman, Francis Koaba said.

He said that they are hopeful that before the writs are returned on 29th July, the province should be able to know its elected members of each electorates.

Mr Koaba added that polling was peaceful all throughout the province only after the polling when there was an issue in Goilala, where someone was severed. He said they are trying to make arrangements to medivac the victim over to Moresby.