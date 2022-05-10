EC Urged To Be Transparent

TIPNG Chairman, Peter Aitsi said key information from the PNG Electoral Commission (PNGEC) on the 2022 General Election has not been forthcoming.

“Two weeks ago Electoral Commissioner published an announcement of the revised election schedule issued by Head of State, Governor General, Sir Bob Dadai.

On Friday 6th May 2022 PNGEC officials were unable to produce a gazettal notice, giving effect to this announcement. This is a serious concern”, he added.

Mr Aisti said the Constitution is quite clear on the deadline for the return of writs, which is the fifth anniversary of the last return of writs. In the 2017 NGE, writs were returned on 29th of July 2017.

“The Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections prescribes time frames for the scheduling of elections within the 3-month period before the anniversary of the return of writs.

“ For instance, the nomination period has to be 7 days, the polling cannot start less than 8 or more than 11 weeks after the issue of writs and the return of writs has to take place no more than 21 days after the close of polling.

“The Organic Law sets a hard limit that if in special circumstances the PNGEC wanted to extend the polling period, they are still legally bound under s177(2) of the organic law to return the majority of writs, 5 days before the fifth anniversary of the current Parliament.”

Mr Aitsi further added that the law requires the formal appointment of Returning Officers for 118 districts (electorates) must be made and gazetted immediately.

Then each Returning Officer (RO) must be in place to receive nominations on Thursday 12th May 2022.

TIPNG has further called on EC to;