EC confirms 15 seats declared

Those are:

Komo Hulia

Koroba Kupiago

Magarima

Tari/Pori

Hela Provincial

Ialibu/Pangia

Maprik

Yangoru Saussia

Huon Gulf

Lae

Pomio

Rabaul

Kavieng

New Ireland Provincial

Kiriwina-Goodenough

Sinai said the 21-day polling period specified in the electoral writs ended on Friday 22 July with polling completed in 21 provinces across the country. The only exception for polling is in parts of Enga.

Sinai stated, “Counting is now well underway.”

“I wish to assure voters that election process is on track, and the writs will be returned to enable the formation of a new government.”

Sinai added, “Tragically, ongoing violence and intimidation has so far prevented the completion in parts of Enga as my teams are unable to work safely.”