 

EC confirms 15 seats declared

BY: Marysila Kellerton
12:09, July 25, 2022
On Sunday 24 July, PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai confirmed the declaration of fifteen seats.

Those are:

  • Komo Hulia
  • Koroba Kupiago
  • Magarima
  • Tari/Pori
  • Hela Provincial
  • Ialibu/Pangia
  • Maprik
  • Yangoru Saussia
  • Huon Gulf
  • Lae
  • Pomio
  • Rabaul
  • Kavieng
  • New Ireland Provincial
  • Kiriwina-Goodenough

Sinai said the 21-day polling period specified in the electoral writs ended on Friday 22 July with polling completed in 21 provinces across the country. The only exception for polling is in parts of Enga.

Sinai stated, “Counting is now well underway.”

“I wish to assure voters that election process is on track, and the writs will be returned to enable the formation of a new government.”

Sinai added, “Tragically, ongoing violence and intimidation has so far prevented the completion in parts of Enga as my teams are unable to work safely.”

