Eastern Highlands Set For Polls

Provincial Election Manager Steven Kaupa told this newsroom via mobile phone that all the sensitive and non-sensitive election materials have arrived in the province.

“Preparation is going well. We are trying to have our polling this Friday but unfortunately it has been deferred to July 12.

“We received the election materials a week ago by the Australian Defence Force and I am very thankful on behalf of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Administration and the election team for the support ADF have given to PNGEC to transport all the election materials as well as the sensitive materials to Goroka.”

Mr Kaupa confirmed that non-sensitive materials will be sorted today while sensitive materials will be sorted tomorrow under the presence of security personnel.

Kaupa highlighted that several trainings for election officials have taken place a fortnight ago.

“The first training we’ve done was the candidate training and a workshop with candidates advising them of the LPV system and the dates,” he said.

“Last week, we had the scrutineer training with the Assistant Returning Officer and Returning Officers’ training covered while Polling Officers and Presiding Officers training as well as the Data Processing Officer training will be happening this week Thursday.”

Mr Kaupa reaffirmed that Eastern Highlands is the pioneer province of having separate polling booth for women and will continue with it during this elections.

“We’ve trialled it out in the Goroka by-election in 2020 as well as three LLG by-elections in West Okapa, Goroka and Benna electorate and it was very successful.”

Kaupa said he is happy as the PNGEC is adapting the same method across the country where women will have their own polling booths separate from men.

“Also, our RO’s and ARO’s are recruiting women to manage the polling booths. We are giving priority to women to exercise their democratic rights by coming forward and casting their votes separately from men.”

Meantime, Jiwaka is also prepared to go to the polls on July 13, 2022.

Provincial Election Manager Rossie Pandihau told this newsroom that preparations are well underway.

Simbu Provincial Election Manager Simon Teine Kaupa also confirmed that they are set to go to the polls on July 15, 2022.