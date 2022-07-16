 

East Sepik To Start Counting

BY: Frieda Kana
12:11, July 16, 2022
East Sepik Provincial Returning Officer, Thaddeus Ulapapia says all polling teams in the province have completed polling as of yesterday, 15th July except Angoram open with one team struggling to complete.

Counting for Maprik and Yangoru Sausia have started with Wewak and other four electorates soon to.

“Our fuel issue has been solved looking good but chopper has failed Angoram team still waiting for extraction,” Ulapapia said.

According to the Provincial Returning Officer, counting venues for East Sepik Regional and Wewak open will be at Moem Army Barracks Sergeant mass and Theature Audio visal building respectively, while Maprik Electorate will hold their counting at the Maprik LLG Chambers.

Meantime, Wosera-Gawi will proceed to hold their counting at Yambi New District while  Ambunti-Dreikikir at Drekikir LLG Chambers and Yangoru-Sausssia continues counting at the Yangoru LLG Chambers and Angoram counting to take place at Angoram Primary School.

National General Elections
