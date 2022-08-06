Duma: URP Remains Intact With PANGU

Re-elect member for Hagen and UR Party leader, William Duma made this statement this afternoon after welcoming newly elect Governor for Western Highlands, Wai Rapa at the APEC terminal in Port Moresby this afternoon.

The Governor traveled in from Hagen with newly elected member for Mul-Baiyer, Jacob Maki.

Mr. Rapa is a UR Party endorsed candidate, while Mr Maki is a PANGU Pati candidate.

Also present to welcome the delegation was the re-elect Governor for Gulf, Chris Haiveta and re-elect Member for Rigo, Sir Ano Pala.

Meanwhile, member for Lae John Rosso informed the media that the total number of PANGU MPs has risen to 38, while URP has 10 MPs so far.

Mr Rosso added that the Loloata camp so far has 72 MPs in camp and expects more in the coming days.