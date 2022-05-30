Duma’s application on Hagen RO in court

However, lawyer presenting the PNG Electoral Commissioner Larsen Tanjun told Presiding Judge, Justice Joseph Yagi that he was not prepared to proceed.

“I need to obtain instructions from my client to file affidavits,” he said.

Lawyer representing Mr. Duma, Tumun Kuma said in another court proceeding filed by the EC regarding the appointment of the RO for Hagen Open, the Supreme Court allowed Willie Ropa to conduct the nominations for the open seat as the Returning Officer.

Mr. Kuma said apart from seeking clarification on the confusion of appointment for the two returning officers, his client is proposing that Amos Noifa be appointed as Returning Officer or re-appoint a new returning officer.

The court has ordered that the Plaintiff serve the copies of the files to the defendants, Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai, Hagen Returning Officer Willie Ropa and the State who was also named a party, but has not been served documents in this matter.

The matter returns on Friday, June 2nd.