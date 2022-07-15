 

Dr Marat Maintains Lead

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
16:58, July 15, 2022
After conclusion of count 10 for Rabaul seat this afternoon, Dr Allan Marat maintains his lead with 2783 votes.

Recent results for the first five after Count 10 are as follows:

  1. Dr. Allan Marat – 2783
  2. Raymond Paulias – 1618
  3. Graham Piniau Rumet – 1460
  4. Wayne Coleman Tamsak – 827
  5. Taupa Puipui - 719

Twenty (20) boxes brought in for counting covered the following areas, Balanataman- 9 boxes, Kombiu- 6 boxes, Rabaul Urban- 3 and Watom- 2 boxes.

The first box for Box 10 covered Kombiu LLG by team 125- the polling areas were covered were, Nordup, Baai, Matalau and Rakunat resettlement.

Counting continues for the remaining 10 boxes.

Rabaul Open
East New Britain
Counting Period
2022 National General Elections
Carol Kidu
