Dr Marat Maintains Lead

Recent results for the first five after Count 10 are as follows:

Dr. Allan Marat – 2783 Raymond Paulias – 1618 Graham Piniau Rumet – 1460 Wayne Coleman Tamsak – 827 Taupa Puipui - 719

Twenty (20) boxes brought in for counting covered the following areas, Balanataman- 9 boxes, Kombiu- 6 boxes, Rabaul Urban- 3 and Watom- 2 boxes.

The first box for Box 10 covered Kombiu LLG by team 125- the polling areas were covered were, Nordup, Baai, Matalau and Rakunat resettlement.

Counting continues for the remaining 10 boxes.