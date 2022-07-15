Dr Marat Maintains Lead

Recent results for the first five after Count 10 are as follows:
- Dr. Allan Marat – 2783
- Raymond Paulias – 1618
- Graham Piniau Rumet – 1460
- Wayne Coleman Tamsak – 827
- Taupa Puipui - 719
Twenty (20) boxes brought in for counting covered the following areas, Balanataman- 9 boxes, Kombiu- 6 boxes, Rabaul Urban- 3 and Watom- 2 boxes.
The first box for Box 10 covered Kombiu LLG by team 125- the polling areas were covered were, Nordup, Baai, Matalau and Rakunat resettlement.
Counting continues for the remaining 10 boxes.