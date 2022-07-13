Dr Marat Leads After Count 3

Counting started with Ballot Box 3, containing votes from Volavolo, Ratavul, Karavia, Pilapila and Ratung wards in Balanataman LLG.
After Count 3, the progressive total votes:
- Dr Allan Marat - 1887
- Taupa Puipui - 567
- Raymond Paulias – 302
- Wayne Coleman Tamsak – 290
- Tukau Ekonia - 40
Due to counting dragging on at Maltech hall, Returning Officer Babel Umri and the scrutineers have unanimously agreed that counting of Box 4 onwards will now have sorting, two quality checks and two final counting before progressive tally is released.