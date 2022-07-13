 

Dr Marat Leads After Count 3

BY: Loop Author
15:58, July 13, 2022
297 reads

Count 3 for Rabaul Seat just concluded under close observation from scrutineers, after counting took off to a slow start.

Counting started with Ballot Box 3, containing votes from Volavolo, Ratavul, Karavia, Pilapila and Ratung wards in Balanataman LLG.

After Count 3, the progressive total votes:

  1. Dr Allan Marat -  1887
  2. Taupa Puipui - 567
  3. Raymond Paulias – 302
  4. Wayne Coleman Tamsak – 290
  5. Tukau Ekonia - 40

Due to counting dragging on at Maltech hall, Returning Officer Babel Umri and the scrutineers have unanimously agreed that counting of Box 4 onwards will now have sorting, two quality checks and two final counting before progressive tally is released. 

Tags: 
National General Elections
Counting
Author: 
Loop author
  • 297 reads