Dr Lino: Election Violence A Concern

He said in the past, Wabag was always one of the safest electorates. People and candidates would make sure that things were done in a proper manner. He said sadly the election this year has been poorly delivered, adding that the 2022 National Election has been polluted by a lot of accusations causing bad things to happen.

Dr Tom said, “We didn’t have the problems in elections before that we are facing now. It is unfortunate that we are facing many problems due to elections. In our country, people feel that the system is not working for them that is why they are going onto the streets and taking law into their own hands. So I think one of the other important things we as Peoples Party should do is to address this and to make sure that the systems and processes work as they used to in the yester years that went by.”

Dr. Tom said the people have given the elected members the power to go and represent them in Parliament and it was a duty that should be delivered responsibly.

He said, “For the five years you all have witnessed that I was trying to set a standard for this nation. When the country faces challenges it is upon the leaders to stand up and do what is needed to deliver solutions. That is what I have been doing tirelessly without much sleep for my people and the results speak for themselves.”

Dr. Tom said that in his capacity, he hopes to work with the candidates he ran this race with hoping there are no hard feelings and that his door is open to all of them to collaborate in bettering the country and their people.