DPM congratulates Goroka MP-elect

The United Labour Party parliamentary leader said Tombua's win is testament of solidarity to Prime Minister James Marape-led Government.

"We went to the Goroka By-Election as coalition partners so any win by any of our candidates would be a win by the Marape Government,” he said.

"As Deputy Prime Minister, I welcome this win which is important to consolidate our coalition government numbers in this crucial times. I congratulate the MP-elect Tombua and Pangu Pati. I also want to thank other coalition partners and their candidates for their support through their voters' second and third preference votes that helped bring Tombua home," the DPM and ULP Leader said.

Basil, on a more personal level, said as former Pangu Pati leader, he looks forward to working with Pangu Pati under Prime Minister Marape's leadership.